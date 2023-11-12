Civil societies: Appoint Borneo representatives to national policymaking bodies, implementing agencies

KUCHING (Nov 12): The federal government should appoint representatives from Sarawak and Sabah to national fiscal and monetary policymaking bodies as well as its implementing agencies, to fulfil the vision of the two East Malaysian states in becoming a modern and developed economy.

In making the call, civil societies The Sarawak Initiatives (TSI) and Sabah Action Body Advocating Rights (Sabar) said this was one of the resolutions put forward during the ‘Malaysia at 60’ symposium held in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on Sunday.

“Sarawak and Sabah should pursue sustainable economic growth in tandem with the economic growth of the region, while the federal government should practise inclusiveness.

“This is in respect of equality of opportunities in terms of access to markets, resources, and unbiased regulatory environment for businesses and individuals in Sarawak and Sabah,” they said in a joint statement.

They said the equitable share of federal revenue derived from Sarawak and Sabah must also be also for the eradication of poverty and building world class infrastructure to create a modern and vibrant economy.

Another resolution was for the setting-up of an Institute of Economic Development and Political Science to increase the intellectual wealth of the Borneo community.

TSI and Sabar also said to honour the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and what was recommended in the Inter-Governmental Committee Report, the federal government should respect the secular, plural, multi-cultural and multi-religious societies of Sarawak and Sabah, and allow them to flourish without hindrance.

In addition, they pointed out that Sarawak and Sabah have territorial rights over their resources found within their respective boundaries and that these resources are to be used mainly for their own economic development.

“Autonomy in key areas like education and health should also be returned by the federal government to build a unique, modern, progressive, and sustainable future for the people of Sarawak and Sabah.”

The symposium, held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Federation of Malaysia, was attended by more than 180 participants from the two Borneo states.

It included panel discussions on the political development of the two states for the past 60 years and the future potential of both states in key areas like the economy, social development and sustainability.