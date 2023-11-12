Councillor hopes for road safety improvement in Bawang Assan

SIBU (Nov 12): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community and Development Committee chairman Kevin Lau hopes that the road safety at Bawang Assan can be improved.

During a dialogue session with the director of Sibu Public Works Department, Chieng Siong Ming, Lau recently said the Bawang Assan area is big, and from the information collected, among the issues faced are overgrown trees and drainage problems.

“We hope that through this information, we can discuss the issues and try to find solutions,” he pointed out.

Lau, who is also Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) Environment and Public Health Standing Committee chairman, said the residents hope that drainage cleaning can be done regularly to support crop growth.

He also hoped that the issues could be resolved as soon as possible to benefit the people.