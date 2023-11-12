DAP Sarawak will continue to serve the people in dual role, says Chong

MIRI (Nov 12): Democratic Action Party (DAP) will maintain its ‘unique’ role as government backbenchers at the federal level and opposition at the state level, in respect of the mandate given by the people, says Chong Chieng Jen.

He said at the federal level, they will seek to optimise policies to benefit the people of Sarawak while speaking out against any that they may not be 100 per cent agreeable with.

“For Sarawak, we were elected as opposition in the state assembly in the last state election. We respect the people’s mandate and will continue to play our check-and-balance role.

“Otherwise, who else will speak out for those in the minority or those who have been oppressed?” he told a press conference.

Chong, who is DAP Sarawak chairman, was speaking after attending the DAP Sarawak annual convention, here today which was officiated by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, who is federal Transport Minister.

In his opening address earlier, Chong said among the federal policies the DAP Sarawak did not agree with included the Ministry of Education’s Palestine Solidarity Week programme in schools, as well as the directive by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that official correspondence to federal departments and agencies must be in Bahasa Melayu.

“Nevertheless, DAP Sarawak will continue to give its full support to the federal government.

“We should be mindful that the Unity Government is not a PH government but a government of the PH, BN, GPS and GRS coalitions. Thus, not all of PH’s agenda may be agreeable to the other coalitions,” said Chong, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman.

Apart from PH, the Unity Government comprises Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Barisan Nasional (BN), and individual political parties.

He also said DAP would work with all parties on policies that are beneficial to Sarawakians such as those announced in Budget 2024 which is currently being debated in Parliament.

This includes the RM44 billion under the Finance Ministry to support and transform micro, small and medium businesses in the country, he added.

“These funds are to be implemented under 76 programmes either in the form of loans or grants and by various federal government agencies like Bank Negara Malaysia, SME Bank, SME Corp, Agro Bank, Mara, Bank Simpanan Nasional, Tekun, and Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad.

“We can help to promote more awareness about these funds and facilitate the mirco, small and medium businesses in Sarawak to have access to these funds,” he said.

Chong also reminded DAP branches in Sarawak that as part of the federal government and with access to various agencies, they are in a better position to serve the people.

“Therefore, it is important that our leaders and those working in DAP service centres be in close touch with our ministers and deputy ministers to help resolve the people’s problems,” he said.