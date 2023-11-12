Fisherman reported missing found safe off Kuala Baram

MIRI (Nov 12): A 46-year-old man reported missing while fishing was found safe this morning some eight nautical miles off Kuala Baram.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Miri director Captain Mohd Shafie Paing said the victim was found at 10.42am by local fishermen.

“The victim had gone to sea on Saturday but failed to return to the jetty that afternoon.

“Fortunately, a group of fishermen found him safe about eight nautical miles from Kuala Baram,” he said in a statement.

In this regard, Mohd Shafie reminded the local fishing community and the public in general to prioritise safety when carrying out activities at sea, and to always wear a life jacket.

To report any incidents at sea, MMEA Miri can be contacted on 085-418204. Alternatively, contact MMEA Sarawak on 082-432544 or 082-432016, or the 999 emergency line.