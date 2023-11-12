Join more seminars to stay updated, Asfia encourages medical practitioners

KUCHING (Nov 12): Medical practitioners are advised to participate in seminars and conferences to update themselves on the latest developments in medical technology.

In saying this, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar said it is important for them to engage in such programmes whether locally or overseas.

“By attending programmes like these, we can ensure Sarawak’s medical sector is in line with current developments (in medical technology),” he said when met by reporters after launching the opening of Klinik Kitak at Metrocity here today.

Asfia said equipping clinics with the latest medical technology will enable them to be positioned as part of medical tourism.

Additionally, it would enable medical practitioners to equip themselves with the latest information and knowledge, he said.

He also advised medical graduates to make use of their experience working in government hospitals.

“The number of patients and emergency cases brought to public hospitals is quite high and this can be a good platform to gain quality experience. When graduates are exposed to such situations, they will gain useful experience in the hospital — thus, trainig them to handle unexpected situations.

“This will lead to the birth of more competent and efficient doctors and improve the quality of medicine in Sarawak,” he said.