Lee: BMC Miri opens path to medical tourism, spurs economic growth

MIRI (Nov 12): Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) Miri has a great potential to be a medical tourism hub to cater to the Brunei and northern Borneo healthcare market, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Speaking at BMC Miri’s 4th anniversary cum Open Day here yesterday, he commended the centre for the achievements and progress it has made thus far since its inception in September 2019.

“With resilience and perseverance in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has grown amazingly and I believe it will soon be a flagship medical centre,” he said.

“This is what we want for the people of Miri and our neighbouring towns. We want to provide the best, easily accessible medical services for them in the right place and at the right time.”

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, also said the people here are blessed that BMC Miri has the best pool of consultants and doctors, as well as state-of-the-art facilities.

“Now, we have the cardiology and neurology services here in BMC unlike those yesteryears, and a lot of patients have actually benefitted from these services,” he added.

In congratulating BMC Miri’s appointment as the only member of the Malaysian Health Travel Council in the northern part of Sarawak, Lee said this has opened the path to a hassle-free medical tourism pathway to all foreign patients.

“We have seen the influx of tourists into Miri upon the reopening of the borders and the city has started to enjoy some economic growth,” he said.

“With BMC group leaders’ commitment and in going the extra mile, I believe BMC can become a medical tourism hub for Brunei and the northern region, thus contributing to the state’s economic growth,” he said.

BMC Miri’s board of directors member Dr Richard Chen and medical director Dr Kenny Yeap were present at the event.