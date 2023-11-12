Len Talif talks up Tg Manis’ potential in fiberglass boat-making

TANJUNG MANIS (Nov 12): Fiberglass boat-making is one of the potential sectors that could be further developed here, said Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

The Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development said the local folk possess the talent in crafting these boats.

“They have natural talent after working years in a plywood factory. With the nurturing of experts in fiberglass manufacturing, they will have confidence in making better boats,” he said.

Len Talif said this when met by reporters after officiating at the closing of the second series of a fiberglass boat-making course, held as part of community technology outreach programme (CTOP), here today.

“We are looking at the potential of the manufacturing sector. In Tanjung Manis, this area is famous for its fishing industry and most of the fishermen have to buy their boats from outside,” he added.

Earlier, a total of 37 participants from Belawai, Rajang, Jerijeh, Tanjung Manis, Kabong and Saai completed their 11-day CTOP fiberglass boat-making course at the STIDC Furniture Industry Complex.

Len Talif, who is Kuala Rajang assemblyman, said the CTOP, especially the fiberglass boat-making course, is an initiative of the Centre For Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs).

It was held in collaboration with the Kuala Rajang Service Centre, Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC), Tanjung Manis Development Sdn Bhd, and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s (UTM) Centre For Advanced Composite Materials.

Len Talif thanked Centexs for giving the opportunity to the locals and other parties for the collaboration, and hoped there would be a continuity of the programme that could be upgraded in terms of training in the future.

He also welcomed any effort to establish a Centexs branch in Tanjung Manis.

“Centexs has developed its sixth training centre and for the time being they will be using this approach and, if necessary, they will look into potential sectors.

“For example, they have identified the fiberglass sector and the technology that needs to be developed (here). Whether they will have an office here is another matter.

“What is important is the cooperation between Centexs and UTM, other agencies as well as residents and elected representatives in an effort to establish a campus or branch here.”

However, Len Talif said that the establishment of a Centexs branch here needs to have a certain justification and be welcomed by the local residents.

Meanwhile, Centexs in a statement said the boats built by the participants were according to the specifications of fishing boats used by local fishermen.

The course was conducted by Centexs with certified instructors from UTM, namely Dr Shukur Abu Hassan, Prof Mat Uzir Wahit, Dr Ayub Sulong and Mohd Razef Tarimein.

“The participants learned composite technology, introduction of composite materials, boat manufacturing methods, lamination techniques, quality control, preparation of patients, plugs and mold fabric.

“The course aims to develop the skills and hone the talents of local residents in the construction of fiberglass boats in the area,” it said.

CTOP is a short-term skills or technical programme and is usually held on weekends. There is no age or eligibility limit for CTOP participants.

“What is important is the interest of the youth and the community to increase their knowledge and improve their respective skills in the technical and digital fields.

“It is a training programme taught based on the needs of the local community,” Centexs added.

Centexs also called on the youth and community from Tanjung Manis and nearby areas to take full advantage of the training offered by it, especially those interested in improving their standard of living and gaining skills in technical and digital fields.

Also present at the closing ceremony was Tanjung Manis MP Yusuf Abdul Wahab and Centexs chief executive officer Dato Syeed Mohd Hussien Wan Abd Rahman.