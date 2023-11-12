Nine Sibu Water Board projects worth RM673 mln approved under 12MP

SIBU (Nov 12): Nine new projects have been approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) with a total scheme value of RM673 million in a bid to improve water supply in Sibu Water Board (SWB) area.

In disclosing this, SWB general manager Abdul Malik Abdullah @ Itin Langit said this includes five projects recently approved during the mid-term of 12MP this year.

“For example, the Salim water treatment plant upgrading project from 150 million litres per day (MLD) to 300 MLD (capacity) with a total value of RM300 million was implemented to meet the needs of the rapidly increasing demand in the SWB area and also partially in the Rural Water Supply Department area.

“It is the parent plant for the central area under the Sarawak Water Supply Master Grid programme. This project is in the process of preparation, calling for tender, and is expected to start in April 2024 and be completed at the end of 2026.

“Other than that, an old pipe replacement project with a total scheme value of RM170 million is also planned and implemented to replace the old pipes stretching 360km long, which often suffer from pipe leaks. With the project, it can reduce the unproductive water loss rate,” he said at the SWB Annual Dinner 2023 at Kingwood Hotel here Friday.

Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi was represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Jafri Lias, to officiate at the dinner.

Additionally, Abdul Malik said that the board has and is working to solve the water supply problem in several areas, such as Sibu Jaya, Bawang Assan, and Pasai Siong.

“For example, Sibu Jaya’s water supply, which includes Eco Garden, has been able to be improved upon the completion of Pipeline A (from Salim water treatment plant to Farley intersection) in September 2022 under Phase 2 of the Kanowit Water Supply project; the situation will improve when Pipeline B is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024 for the same project.”

He added that two special projects for Sibu Jaya flat will also be implemented this year, with a total project cost of RM7 million under ‘Projek Rakyat’.

The project is in the tender process and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, he said.

Turning to Bawang Assan water supply, Abdul Malik said that there are two projects being implemented under ‘Projek Rakyat’: the replacement of old pipes at Jalan Sungai Maaw and Bawang Assan and the installation of a new water storage tank at Sibu West Booster Station.

“These two implementations will help to improve the water pressure in the affected area, in particular the Bawang Assan area, including Melanggan, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.”

Apart from that, he said for the water supply problem at Rh John Lalong and Rh Edward, SWB has installed a pipe direct to both longhouses early this year.

“And the outcome is that the water supply problem is nearly able to be fixed. The problem is expected to be partially resolved, after the installation of an on-line booster pump this year.”