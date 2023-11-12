Pay more attention to slow learners to help them catch up, Deputy Premier tells teachers

KUCHING (Nov 12): Teachers need to give extra help and attention to slow learners in their respective schools to enable them to catch up in their studies, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

The Bukit Saban assemblyman said he had been told of cases in Spaoh, Betong where some students could not read, write or calculate even after completing six years of primary education.

“We must address this problem. When our students cannot read or write or calculate after even six years of attending classes, they will be at a big disadvantage.

“There will be no way for them to catch up,” he said at the Teacher’s Day celebration of Chinese schools from the Sri Aman and Betong Divisions, at a community hall here yesterday.

Uggah also called on teachers to instil positive values in their students to prevent them from becoming involved in unhealthy activities like drugs and alcohol.

“If left unchecked, these could pose serious problems to our society,” he added.

On Chinese-medium schools in the Sri Aman and Betong divisions, he said Bumiputera students now formed a big percentage of their enrollment.

In this regard, he said such schools are ideal places to sow the seed of racial unity and harmony.

“Our new generation from different races can learn to know and appreciate each other’s aspirations and problems. In fact, our racial unity is one of our biggest assets and we are respected even nationwide for this.

“Because of our very strong unity, we are able to develop and progress well ahead of others in the nation,” he said.

As such, Uggah hoped the Chinese-medium schools would continue to do their parts in strengthening racial unity and harmony.

He later announced a grant of RM50,000 to the organising committee of the function for next year’s event.

Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, who was also present, pledged a grant of RM5,000.

Uggah also presented the Tokoh Guru award to Tan Kah Hui of SJKC Chung Hua in Pantu, Sri Aman Division.