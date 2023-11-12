PM Anwar: Malaysia, Iran prepared to enhance bilateral ties, explore new cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 12): Malaysia and Iran are ready to improve bilateral relations including in the fields of economy, education, science and technology, as well as explore opportunities for new cooperation, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said this was discussed during his talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the 8th Extraordinary Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) involving members of the Arab League and OIC in Riyadh, Arab Saudi last night.

He said the Iranian President welcomed Malaysia’s move to enhance bilateral relations and said that Malaysia and Iran as two influential countries should play a major role in the Islamic world.

“At the meeting, the two of us also extended invitations to make an official visit to our respective countries.

“I also reiterated our commitment to holding a Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between the two countries to fine-tune various fields of cooperation,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In 2022, trade between Malaysia and Iran totalled RM3.68 billion, a 40.2 per cent increase from 2021, with oil palm being the main trade commodity.

Anwar said he and the Iranian President also discussed issues concerning the continuing attacks and atrocities perpetrated by the Israeli Zionist regiment against Palestine.

He said both countries agreed that the cruelties committed by Israel against Palestine should be immediately stopped.

“We also support all resolutions adopted by OIC, including the most important one of calling for Israel to immediately implement the ceasefire process.

“We also urge for more humanitarian aid to be brought into Palestine to help those in need and want OIC to play a bigger role, especially in the issue of universal humanity,” he said. – Bernama