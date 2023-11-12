Search on for man missing from Kampung Pengkalan Kuap since Nov 7

KUCHING (Nov 12): A search has been launched for a man from Kampung Pengkalan Kuap in Kota Samarahan after he failed to return home since Nov 7.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said family members of Mohamad Fadzillah Pawe, 27, had prior to this searched for him at the homes of friends and relatives but to no avail.

“We were informed of the matter at 12pm today and initiated a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation, involving personnel from the Kota Samarahan fire station.

“The search covers two sectors — the first involving Bomba rescuers and K9 unit within a 3km radius from the SAR control centre.

“The second sector involves Bomba and Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel as well as villagers within a 34km radius,” it said.

Bomba said with no sign of the victim, the operation was postponed at 5.18pm and will resume tomorrow.