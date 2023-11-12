SMC chief: Work together towards sustaining, expanding M’sian Children’s Hospice Sibu

SIBU (Nov 12): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting has called on the community here to put their efforts together to ensure that the Malaysian Children’s Hospice (MCH) Sibu branch will continue to grow and expand to serve the people of Sibu and the rural areas.

Speaking at the launch of MCH Sibu yesterday, he said the centre – the first in Sarawak – is important as Sibu Hospital is getting patients from all over the neighbouring towns.

“That is why I am very happy that Yayasan Farley is able to quickly decide on this. Of course, setting up is easy; we need to make sure that MCH in Sibu can keep going.

“So this is not simply a nice opening; they may not be well-funded later on and have to close it, which would be the saddest thing to happen. What I would like to see is some sort of expansion,” he pointed out.

Ting was representing Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian at the launch.

MCH Sibu is the second in the country after the one in Kuala Lumpur.

Adding on, Ting said that no parent likes to see their children stricken by life-ending diseases; thus, it is important that society share their love and render support whenever they can.

He said the people could show their care by donating or just showing their support for MCH.

Meanwhile, MCH Sibu chairman Dr Jee Rou Chen said the hospice will serve the local community and provide palliative care services to the community.

“We go to the family to support them, especially children with multiple problems.

“The family will face lots of burden, and our team will support the family in terms of skills, psychological, and spiritual,” he told a press conference after the event.

MCH Sibu, supported by Yayasan Farley, is located at Lot 1676, S/L 8, No. 18, first floor, Lorong Salim 17.

For more information, call 084-21721, 011-59945918 (WhatsApp), or email to [email protected].

Also present at the launch were Malaysian Association of Paediatric Palliative Care (Mappac) president Dr Lee Chee Chan, and Farley Group director Eisang Lau.