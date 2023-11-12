S’wakian caterer wins World Top Gourmet Awards 2023 in int’l cuisine catering category

KUCHING (Nov 12): A Sarawakian catering business, Jordan’s Signature, recently won the World Top Gourmet Awards (WTGA) 2023 in the international cuisine catering category.

Organised by World Gourmet, WTGA, which was held at Sunway Resort Hotel in Petaling Jaya, Selangor on Nov 1, was officiated by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan.

Also present were Tourism Malaysia’s ambassador Datuk Chef Ismail Ahmad; Cooking For Charity founder, master chef Jeffrey Tan; three-Michelin Star Forum Restaurant executive chef, and master chef Adam Wong.

Embarking on a mission to enhance the skills of chefs and local eateries in Malaysia, WTGA’s efforts have led up to the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign that was unveiled during the Budget 2024.

World Gourmet has been instrumental in promoting and supporting over 300 local eateries and plans to extend this support to 500 establishments in the upcoming year.

Established in 2017, World Gourmet is a platform to stimulate the economy by inciting growth of the food and beverage (F&B) sector as well as promoting cross-learning, networking, and economic opportunities for F&B operators.

Jordan’s Signature, which was founded by Chef Jordan Wee in 2016, is known among Kuchingites for its creative buffet catering experiences, including various showcookings, ice and fruit-carvings, canape style receptions, and halal-certified international cuisine menus for its buffet service.