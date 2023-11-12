Two Upper Padawan access roads set for RM30 mln upgrade

KUCHING (Nov 12): Two access roads leading to Kampung Biya Sapit and Kampung Biya Kiding in Upper Padawan will be upgraded at a cost of RM30 million under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA).

GKCDA special officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik said the upgrading works for the two roads will start next year and be implemented in three phases.

Both projects are expected to be fully completed in 2026.

“This comprises RM20 million that has been allocated for the upgrading of the road to Kampung Biya Sapit, while RM10 million is for the purpose of upgrading the road to Kampung Biya Kiding,” he said.

Ik Pahon had recently conducted a working visit to the two roads to identify areas that will need widening, reduction of gradients, raising of bridges, additional culverts, slope protection and other requirements.

Both villages are located within the Mambong state constituency.

Ik Pahon also said both road upgrading projects will be implemented and regulated by the Public Works Department (JKR) Kuching as the implementing agency.