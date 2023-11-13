13 Azam Sarawak members honoured for their unwavering commitment, contributions

KUCHING (Nov 13): Thirteen dedicated members of Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) Sarawak were honoured for their unwavering commitment and contributions over the past four decades.

They were awarded with an appreciation award each during a dinner held in conjunction with Azam Sarawak 40th anniversary dinner at Imperial Hotel here Sunday night.

The founding chairman, Tan Sri Dato Sri Safri Awang Zaidell, was awarded in recognition of his remarkable 15-year leadership.

The ceremony also acknowledged pioneer members, including Dato Sri Abdul Ghafur Shariff, Datu Dr Hatta Solhee, Datu Aloysius J Dris, Dr Peter Mulok Kedit, Adeline Liong Fong Kiaw, Julaihi Ismail, Lelia Sim Ah Hua and Hwang Yu Chai for their dedication and contributions.

Azam Young Souls (AYS) members Abang Sayyidi Qairulzaman Abang Sapali and Mohammad Fuad Suip received an award each for their exemplary volunteerism, showcasing the impact of AYS program initiated in 2012.

AYS has evolved into a dynamic force, engaging youth in various activities such as motivational talks, workshops, and cultural events.

In celebration of Azam’s 40th anniversary, AYS has been rebranded with a new slogan, ‘Respect. Connect. Impact’, and a renewed focus on digital skills, green initiatives, communication, creativity, and career development.

Meanwhile, Azam honorary secretary and Azam Youth Development Committee chairman, Mohd Ariff Irwani Azahari, who is also a member of the Azam Toastmasters Club, received an award for his exemplary leadership and achievements.

Another Toastmasters Club member Abdul Al-Azim Ismail received an award for his outstanding commitment and achievements.

Azam Sarawak chairman Datu William Patrick Nyigor, in his welcoming remarks, said a main driving force behind all the endeavours and achievements of Azam through the years had been the amazing spirit of volunteerism.

“Our membership number is relatively small but the collective committed efforts of the active volunteers over the years had enabled Azam to remain relevant and reputable for the past four decades.

“This evening we celebrate these selfless volunteers, both current members as well as those who had left us their invaluable legacies,” he said.

“I wish to also express our deepest appreciation to all Azam’s various supporters, partners, and collaborators over the past 40 years.

“I wish to also record our thanks to the youths who had been active participants as well as collaborators in our youth development programmes namely the Azam Young Soul volunteers, and to our amazing 29 years old Azam Toastmasters Club.

“Thank you to everyone who has been an integral part of this incredible journey and may Azam Sarawak continue to shine as a catalyst to Sarawak’s progress and prosperity,” he added.

Also present at the dinner were Deputy Premier Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, former state secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar.