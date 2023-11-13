Asfia reappointed as DUN Speaker for two more years

KUCHING (Nov 13): Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar has been reappointed as State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker for another two years effective Nov 16.

This marks his ninth appointment as DUN Speaker, which will run until Nov 15, 2025.

According to the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas), Asfia was sworn in before Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib at his official residence in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, DUN Deputy Speaker Dato Idris Buang, State Attorney General Datu Saferi Ali, and Senior Private Secretary to the Premier Dato Khir Busrah.

Asfia’s reappointment as DUN Speaker makes him the longest serving Speaker in the country.

He was first appointed to the post on Nov 15, 2000, succeeding Datuk Song Swee Guan.

Prior to his present post, he was appointed as Deputy Speaker from 1995 to 2000.

He was also a state assemblyman for the Serdeng/Semop constituency from 1991 to 2011, and Kuala Rajang constituency from 1979 to 1983.

A law graduate from the University of Leeds, England, Asfia served as legal advisor to the Sarawak Timber Development and Industrial Corporation from 1974 to 1976, before serving as a solicitor and advocate from 1976 to 2000.

He was also appointed Interfinance Berhad chairman from 1980 to 1991, in addition to serving as The Sarawak Tribune editor-in-chief from 1990 to 2000.

Since 2002, he has served as Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) permanent chairman as well as the party’s Constitutional Committee chairman.