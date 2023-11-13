Azam Sarawak unveils new vision, mission statements at 40th anniversary celebration

KUCHING (Nov 13): Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) Sarawak celebrated four decades of transformative work by launching its new vision and mission statements.

Azam Sarawak chairman Datu William Patrick Nyigor said the launching of the new statements highlighted Azam’s unwavering commitment to fostering active participation in development and promoting understanding among the citizens.

“As we celebrate these 40 years of relentless outreach and engagement, we also now look to the future with optimism and fervour.

“Together, we can and will continue to shape a Sarawak that becomes a role model for empowerment, sustainability, and prosperity,” he said in his welcoming remarks during Azam 40th Anniversary Dinner at Imperial Hotel here last night.

According to William, the new vision and mission statements, which were launched by Deputy Premier Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan who represented Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the event, aim to guide Azam towards a future aligned with the state’s development agenda.

The updated statements reflect the evolving landscape and the need for innovative approaches in an era marked by digital advancements.

“Our vision and mission for the future will help us reinforce our commitments to support the state’s development agenda towards 2030 and beyond,” he emphasised.

William took the opportunity to reflect on Azam’s journey, acknowledging the pivotal role of volunteers and the contributions of past leadership.

“A main driving force behind all the endeavors and achievements of Azam through the years had been the amazing spirit of volunteerism,” he said.

The event themed ’40 Years of Communicating Change’ also included a solemn moment to pay tribute to departed members who played significant roles in Azam’s history, including former Jepak assemblyman the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

“Tonight, we will bear witness to the public launch of this initiative, and I am profoundly grateful to the presence of our esteemed guests this evening.

“On this anniversary, we would also like to take some moments to pay tribute to our members who had passed on in recent years and months.”

William extended gratitude to founding patron Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, the Sarawak government, and past leaders for their continuous support.

He also acknowledged the crucial role of supporters, partners, collaborators, and the youth.

“It is through their support and collaborations that Azam had been able to add tremendous value to its endeavors for the people of Sarawak over the years.

“May Azam continue to shine as a catalyst to Sarawak’s progress and prosperity,” he added.