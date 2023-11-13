Cement shortage hits Sabah construction industry

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 13): The construction industry in Sabah is badly affected by the prevailing cement shortage in Sabah since the middle of October, especially at the East Coast towns of Sandakan, Lahad Datu and Tawau.

Cement is one of the most important components for the infrastructure and building construction. As a result of the shortage, construction works cannot progress and all the construction activities will be brought to a halt.

Sabah Builders Association (SBA) president Henry Tsen expressed his deep concern on the impact to the Sabah construction players.

“They were badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past three years due to the lockdown, rapid increase of building materials and labour cost, shortage of workers and disruption of supply chain.

“Many are just recovering from their financial difficulties, it adds further financial burden by this unexpected disruption to their work progress. SBA opines it will be beneficial to the construction sector to have additional cement manufacturers / suppliers to provide more reliable cement supply to the construction industry,” said Tsen in a statement on Monday.

According to him, the Federal Government had promised to award more construction projects to the Sabah construction players but not many have been implemented, especially the remaining packages of Pan Borneo Highway.

SBA, he said, hopes these projects can be quickly implemented to improve the cash flow for the Sabah construction players.