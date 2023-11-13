Change political mindset – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 13): Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) members are urged to change their political mindset as they chart the party’s future.

Deputy president Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun when officiating Gagasan Rakyat’s Women, Youth and Beliawanis movements’ joint annual general meeting (AGM) opening here on Monday, said keeping to the old mindset would bring a repeat of what had happened in the past.

“If we keep having the same political mindset, we will go through the same experiences, so I call on Gagasan Rakyat’s Women, Youth and Beliawanis movements to adopt a change in their political mindset,” said Masidi.

Speaking to reporters later, Masidi said he urged party members especially from the three movements to create and establish a new political culture, one that focuses more on accountability as a leader.

“We must look at politics as an opportunity for us to serve the rakyat and not merely as a stepping stone to obtain positions as well as wealth. If we can instil this in all the politicians from the start, the rakyat will feel that their welfare and interest are being looked after.

“This will make it easier for us to achieve the objective to develop the country and state,” said Masidi who is also Karanaan assemblyman.

He said that the lineup of leaders in the Youth and Beliawanis movements is exciting as they are not only from the younger generation but are also educated and multiracial.

“This is what we want from Gagasan Rakyat, to show that it is not only a multiracial party but it is also one that places importance of leadership with quality. This is our basis towards building future leadership,” he added.

Masidi in his speech earlier also advised the party to not only depend on votes from among the members.

“If we only depend on the votes of party members, we will not be victorious so don’t limit your support from among party members … go out and serve everyone,” he said.

Elaborating this to reporters later, Masidi said, “many a times I realize and found out that there are still leaders who entirely built their support among party members. I don’t think it is sustainable in the long run. If you look at the current trend and it happened in the last elections, I think people are looking for quality in the candidates, not their party.

“It has been proven in my constituency and you will be surprised that the number of votes I garnered tripled the number of party members so that means they go for the quality of the candidates, not the party.

“That is why in my speech I delved on the need to serve everyone irrespective of their party affiliations because at the end of the day, everyone has one vote, it does not matter which party they belong to. And that is the fact that everyone needs to understand,” he stressed.

He pointed out, “if we build ourselves by just serving our party members, then we are not a leader in the real sense of the word. We are only a leader of our own party but not of all Sabahans.

“I told my party members yes, they may have not voted for us but if we prove to them that we are better leaders with quality, they will definitely vote for us in the future,” he said.

In his speech earlier Masidi disclosed that they hope to have 300,000 members by the end of the year.

He also told the delegates that being in the party is a National Service for Sabah and stressed that their struggle in the political party must be based on the right intentions.

“Your determination and commitment are important assets to strengthen democracy and bring positive changes to the party and, consequently, the state. However, all of this can only be realized with sincere and genuine intentions. There must be a thousand and one reasons to join Gagasan Rakyat together. Consider your struggle as a National Service for Sabah. Fight sincerely for the well-being of the community, not solely for personal interests,” he said.

Masidi added that the present time requires them to think and act differently as contemporary politics is not just a struggle for power but also a struggle for ideology, principles and integrity.

The political challenges, especially in Sabah, require them to be a few steps ahead, he said.

“Therefore, leaders and members of Gagasan Rakyat must adopt a more progressive and inclusive mindset. We want every Gagasan Rakyat member to be an example in practicing politics with integrity, promoting constructive dialogue, and avoiding unethical political cultures. We need to break free from the old politics filled with intrigues and conflicts and move towards a more mature, ethical and people-centred politics,” he said.

A major challenge in the political world is overcoming the negative perceptions that the public holds towards politicians, Masidi pointed out, adding, “We must work hard to build and strengthen the people’s trust in Gagasan Rakyat. The best way to do this is by proving through actions. However, what’s more crucial is adapting to the people’s demands, understanding, not assuming what they want.

“Every initiative, program and decision made by Gagasan Rakyat should be based on the interests of the people and the well-being of the state. By taking a more transparent, responsible and integrity-driven approach, we will be able to change the public’s perception and show that Gagasan Rakyat is the best choice for Sabah,” he said.

According to Masidi, as a local party, Gagasan Rakyat has a special responsibility to represent the voices and aspirations of the people of Sabah.

The party not only advocate for Sabah’s rights at the national level but also ensure that every decision and initiative taken by the State Government led by Gagasan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, who also serves as the Chief Minister, meets the needs and expectations of the people of Sabah.

The concept of ‘Sabah First’ is not just a slogan but a manifestation of our commitment to ensuring that Sabah’s interests are always prioritized, he said.

“As a local party, Gagasan Rakyat must be at the forefront in championing the rights and interests of the people of Sabah, ensuring that their voices are heard, and their aspirations are realized,” he said.