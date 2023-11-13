Collapsed canopy roof damages five vehicles in Lido

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 13): Five vehicles were damaged after a canopy roof collapsed at a shop in Lido on Monday afternoon.

Luyang assemblyman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe visited the scene to assess the situation, with Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip and Luyang police chief ACP Rashidi Nawawi.

He spoke with the property owner and found that some workers were conducting repairs and upgrades due to a previous collapse incident, which led to a chain reaction resulting in the collapse of the surrounding cemented walkway.

“The Mayor and I had discussions with the affected vehicle owners regarding compensation. We are committed to providing assistance and coordination,” he said.

One of the vehicles, a motorcycle, was deemed a total loss. Nobody was hurt in the accident.

Phoong said there must be guidelines for urban renewal to ensure building sustainability while aiding the city’s ongoing journey towards vibrancy, sustainability and modernization.

He said this considering many old businesses in Kota Kinabalu are facing aging and neglect issues as the city undergoes urban development.

Phoong added that he will actively follow up on the matter and engage in discussions with Cabinet members.

“I also urged the City Hall to promptly update its by-law and regulations, imposing strict standards and specifications.

“Owners of old buildings must also regularly inspect their safety and perform maintenance and repairs, especially in commercial areas with older establishments.

“Starting next year, my team and I will conduct regular inspections, assisting property owners in obtaining information and maintaining and upgrading their buildings,” he said in a statement on Monday.