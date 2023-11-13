Dr Sim: Not impossible for AI to one day help the blind ‘see’

SIBU (Nov 13): The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) could one day give ‘sight’ to the visually-impaired community, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said with the rapid development of AI technology, it would not be impossible for this to be achieved in the future.

“We are now in the middle of the AI revolution. Last year, AI couldn’t hear us but this year, AI can speak with us. So don’t be surprised if next year, AI can see us and even spy on us.

“It is because of this AI technology that perhaps one day, it can help the visually-impaired see and guide them and so on,” he said when officiating at the Sarawak Society for the Blind (SSB) Sibu branch’s annual open house and charity sale, yesterday.

The event, at SSB Sibu’s premises in Jalan Bukit Lima, saw a large crowd from all walks of life patronising the various stalls.

At the same time, Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, reminded the people to pay attention to the health of their eyes, especially children who spend too much time on their mobile phones and other gadgets.

“Our eyes were not created to stare at gadget screens for long periods of time, and doing so would put them at risk,” he said.

On the event, he praised SSB Sibu for yet another successful charity sale, as well as the local folk for their strong support.

“No one chooses to be blind, but the support given by the public for this event makes a big difference in the lives of the visually impaired.”

Also present were organising chairperson Datin Judy Lau, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, and Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting.