Experience week-long ‘art attack’ at Haus KCH

KUCHING (Nov 13): Creative hub Haus KCH is currently housing a new art exhibition, running from now until Nov 17 on the top floor of its premises at City Square here.

Themed ‘The Past Is Present Is Future’, the showcase features selected artworks from the previous ‘Roots and Remixes’ and ‘Altered Natives’ exhibitions in September.

It opens daily from 11am to 6pm, with the hours extended to 8pm on Nov 14 and 15.

Entry is by donation of any amount, with cash and e-payment via QR code accepted.

“Separated by walls no more, ‘The Past Is Present Is Future’ explores a new configuration within the same space, connecting stories of old to form new bonds, and in the process, new thoughts,” said Haus KCH managing director Syed Rusydie Syed Habib, who together with Sonia Luhong, are the curators of this exhibition.

The artists and contributors are Adrian Jo Milang, Asyilah Tan, Catriona Maddocks, Elroy Ramantan, Jasmine Dadi, Marcos Kueh, Mira Hector, Pici Pamg, Sang Tukang, Tuh Dek and Zakarian Pangaribuan.

Some of them are also performing and conducting workshops as well as talks throughout the five days.

Additionally, there will be a curatorial tour and closing party at Haus KCH on Saturday (Nov 18).

To know more, go to social media /instagram.com/hauskch, or browse @hauskch on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

Haus KCH is a creative hub that advocates and facilitates the empowerment of grassroots creative individuals and entities through space- and programme-based collaborations. The hub was established in late 2016, with input from over 10 communities.

Today, it houses eight collectives, businesses and associations that operate within and in affiliation with its premises in City Square here.