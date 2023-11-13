Food-over-Fire festival returns Nov 24 to 26 at MBKS

KUCHING (Nov 13): The second edition of the Food-over-Fire festival is back this year with a three-night run from Nov 24 to 26 at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Gardens.

With this year’s festival, themed ‘The Hearth Brought to Light’, Whatmatters Sdn Bhd producer Marian Chin said it will feature 25 grill masters showing off their skills on the traditional hearth, accompanied by theatrical shows from other arts performers.

“This concept, in its intimate, authentic setting, aims to recreate the olden days’ feel of having the hearth as the heart of the home and also to showcase Sarawak’s unique diversified cultures.

“This year, we are turning the light of the hearth onto our incredible artisans and makers, curating a live performance which will showcase these vital practices which have so enriched Sarawak culture,” she said.

On the selection of MBKS Gardens as the venue of the event, Chin likened it to a haven of nature in the heart of the city.

“Imagine the sound of massed Kiromboi (traditional percussion instruments) floating through the trees, with the smell of grilled food over charcoal fire and you’ll get an idea of what awaits,” she hinted.

“Once again like last year, we will finish with a feast of food cooked over the open flame,” she said, adding that the tickets are going fast this time around.

“Our inaugural festival last year was beyond expectation. Tickets were completely sold out and we were blessed to have the Raja Permaisuri Agong on our closing night,” she said.

The Food-over-Fire festival is one of the flagship events of the Arts for All Seasons (ArtsFAS) programme.

Event tickets are inclusive of five days’ talks, exhibitions and workshops at the Borneo Cultures Museum, culminating in three nights of theatre, food and fire at MBKS Gardens.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sarawakhearth.com.