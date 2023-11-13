Former CMs give moral support to Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 13): Former Chief Ministers Tan Sri Musa Aman, Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitigan, Tan Sri Osu Sukam and Datuk Yong Teck Lee gave moral support to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor at the Gagasan Rakyat annual general congress held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Monday.

When asked by reporters on the presence of the former chief ministers, Haiji said: “I have a different approach. We acknowledge our past leaders who are no longer active in politics.”

He added that they want to express their gratitude to the leaders who were present and also noted that some were not able to attend the event as they were not in Sabah.

“They are here to give their moral support to me and to the convention,” he said.

Musa led the state from 2003 to 2018; Pairin (1985 to 1994); Osu (1999 to 2001) and Yong (1996 to 1998).

Hajiji was also asked to comment on the possibility of holding an early state election which he had mentioned in his speech when urging the party’s grassroot leaders to start activating their machinery.

“We still have two years (until the next state election). As the party president, I want to remind all leaders at all levels and wings to activate the party machinery. Our last period is in October 2025. Two years is not a long time,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Hajiji invited members of Gagasan Rakyat Sabah party to continue rising to defend the fate of Sabah’s people.

The Gagasan Rakyat president also reiterated the commitment to continue rising in the struggle to get back Sabah’s right as enshrined in the Malaysia Constitution.

At the same time, party members were asked to rise to strengthen machinery and unity to ensure Gagasan Rakyat continues to be strong and concise.

“Rise to fight all accusations, incitement and slander, stand up for truth and justice, stand up to fight for our rights and stand up to defend the religion, the land of our birth of bloodshed and the beloved nation,” he said.

In his speech themed “Realising the aspiration of the people”, Hajiji said Gagasan Rakyat as a local party, upholds the spirit of the Malaysia Federation.

“We will play significant roles in the national politics to bring the state and nation’s development agenda.”

“We bring the struggle of the state as contained in the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63), the Malaysia Federal Constitution and any other related Sabah rights,” he said.

He added that Gagasan Rakyat has placed three core struggles — political stability, state’s prosperity and a guarantee of welfare — its acronym SMJ (Sabah Maju Jaya).

He said the presence of Gagasan Rakyat in the political arena is very significant because it can strengthen Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) with other component parties.

He said Sabah political stability is very important to ensure the State Government can focus entirely on efforts to develop the State.

“The change in the government including the constant change in Chief Minister has probably resulted in government policies before this not being able to be continued or at least, changed.”

“The process of developing a state requires a reasonable time frame in addition with the government’s earnest commitment to realise the objective towards a more developed state.”

“Sabah needs political commitment to develop at an urgent rate. The key is stability. I believe that only with stability can Sabah be developed,” he said.

Hajiji said the second core to prosper Sabah will be guided by the state development plan that is prepared under the SMJ Roadmap which was launched on 29 March 2021 and has brought Sabah to the right platform for development.

He explained several economic indicators that show the leadership of the State Government helmed by Gagasan Rakyat, GRS and PH Plus component party friends.

This shows a very positive momentum on the implementation of the SMJ Roadmap, he said.

Hajiji also said the increase in the State Government revenue for two subsequent years, which is RM5.449 billion in 2021 and RM6.96 billion in 2022, has been recorded in history as the most collected revenue since independence.

Aside from that, Sabah also successfully recorded the highest trade at the rate of RM118.1 billion last year, an increase in cumulative investment amounting more than RM33 billion and positive economic growth proves that the Gagasan Rakyat/GRS government leadership is a functional and effective government.

Hajiji also said that ensuring wellbeing will continue being the focus to meet the aspiration and mandate of the people.