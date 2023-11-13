Former Defence Forces Chief Raja Mohamed Affandi is BN’s direct candidate for Kemaman by-election

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 13): Former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor has been named as Barisan Nasional’s (BN) direct candidate for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election in Terengganu, slated for Dec 2.

BN President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the name of the candidate at the Menara Dato’ Onn here today.

He said Raja Mohamed Affandi, 66, was selected upon agreement from Umno and BN leadership in a bid to wrest back the Kemaman parliamentary seat for BN.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling for the by-election on Dec 2, while the nomination on Nov 18 and early voting on Nov 28.

The by-election is being called after the Terengganu Election Court nullified the victory of Che Alias Hamid of PAS, who had been declared the winner of the Kemaman parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election last year.

Meanwhile, Raja Mohamed Affandi, who served in the Malaysian Armed Forces for almost 40 years, described his candidacy as a call of duty and would do his level best to win back the Kemaman seat for BN.

“I thought long and hard about this offer…I think it’s about time for me to give back what I’ve gained for the past 40 years to the country, especially to Kemaman (UMNO),” he said.

This is not the first time for BN to field a direct candidate for a by-election as the coalition had done the same when it fielded Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor as a direct candidate in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election in January 2019. – Bernama