Hajiji hopes no more power grab

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 13): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor hopes the dark event this year, the power grab, will not happen again for the sake of the State’s growth and prosperity.

Hajiji said that incident is not easy to forget, and is among the dark dots in Sabah political history which was very disappointing.

“The political coup d’etat attempt early this year by a group of leaders, who are our own friends, is still fresh in everyone’s mind.

“Due to the attempt, all state administrative affairs were disrupted for a while,” he said in his policy speech as Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) party president during the party’s first general assembly held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Monday.

Hajiji recounted that the atmosphere then was very critical and the State Government was almost paralysed and lost qualification to continue administering and government power.

“Citizens were anxious. They were worried about another State election taking place. It was a situation that should not have happened as it would create the perception of political instability.

“But with the blessing of support from friends who were originally from the opposition party, which is Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah, the GRS government was saved and continued to hold the government.

“Thank you to PH friends as well as State Assembly members from BN/Umno who continue to support the GRS government, which led to the current State Government being known as the GRSPH Plus government,” he said.

Hajiji also hopes the people will ponder on the event to ensure the government continues to administer the state.

He also said the incident had enabled them to know who are friends and enemies, and more importantly, be able to recognise the heart of a true friend.

Hajiji also said that the action of wanting to arbitrarily overthrow the party democratically chosen by the people was a desperate action that was shameful and unethical.

He reiterated the importance of strengthening Gagasan Rakyat as the only foundation of struggle, and described the party as “our house” that needs to be looked after together.

“Our house, we are its masters. Our house, we determine its menu and its recipe. Our house, we are the ones to look after (it),” he said.

Hajiji also reminded the party members to work hard to face the State election at any time.

“Although we still have two more years, who knows of the possibility we will have an election earlier?” he said.

For that, he said the party leadership at all levels are required to strengthen and not be complacent, but to continue working for the party, the people and the state.

He said that in the last three years, the government had introduced various new initiatives to help all levels of the people in addition to continuing and improving available initiatives.

He cited several examples in the fields of education, welfare, housing and so on.