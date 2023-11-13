Julaihi: S’wak keen to collaborate with S. Korea in accelerating its digitalisation adoption

SEOUL (Nov 13): The Utility and Telecommunication Ministry is looking forward to collaborating with South Korea in accelerating Sarawak’s digitalisation adoption, said its minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He revealed that Sarawak will be working with South Korea’s Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN) through Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC) towards achieving this objective.

“The collaboration can be done by leveraging on respective strengths and expertise in numerous economic fields.

“We also like to leverage on how South Korea developed their startup ecosystem that generates impact not only in domestic market but globally,” he said in a statement today.

Julaihi is in Seoul, South Korea to attend a meeting with GDIN officials to discuss matters related to digital and innovation and global cooperation.

The briefing was delivered by GDIN president and chief executive officer Jongkap Kim and other GDIN officials.

With Julaihi are his deputy minister Datuk Liwan Lagang, SDEC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Morshidi Gani and SDEC chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman.