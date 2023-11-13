PM Anwar to meet prominent US business leaders on the sidelines of Apec

SAN FRANCISCO (Nov 13): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled for one-on-one meetings with prominent American business leaders on the sidelines of the Apec Economic Leaders Meeting (AELM) here from Nov 14-17, 2023.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said these meetings will focus on finalising high-value investments to create high-quality job opportunities in Malaysia, in line with the government’s priorities as outlined in the Madani Economic Framework and National Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

Additionally, Anwar, who is also the finance minister, is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with several leaders of Apec economies to explore ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas for mutual benefits.

Anwar will be accompanied by Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and other senior government officials.

The prime minister is also expected to witness the exchange of an agreement between BlackBerry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on cybersecurity cooperation.

Meanwhile, capitalising on Anwar’s presence in San Francisco, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) has also arranged for one-on-one meetings with the top management of Google, Enovix, Microsoft and TikTok.

These meetings aim to finalise potential investments that would create high-quality job opportunities in Malaysia, in line with the strategies and objectives outlined in the Madani Economic Framework and New Industrial Master Plan 2030. – Bernama