Sabah may host Triathlon and XMultisport Challenge again

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 13): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew does not rule out the possibility of Sabah hosting the Asia Triathlon Cup Kota Kinabalu & XMultisport Challenge again in the future.

Her aspiration stemmed from the encouraging response to the inaugural KKCity XMultisport Challenge 2023 participated by 12 countries.

“The event marks the much-anticipated return of the Asia Triathlon Cup to Sabah after 22 years. I have received positive feedback from the athletes, many of whom are first-time visitors and enjoy their stay in Sabah. I hope they will bring their families here the next time around.

“The KKCity XMultisport Challenge, which promotes the spirit of camaraderie among athletes, has generated huge publicity for Sabah as the host,” Liew said in an interview with the RTM crew after flagging off the SESB KKCity Neon Night Run participated by some 1,600 men, women and children at the Likas Sports Complex on Sunday night.

The Asia Triathlon Cup Competition & KKCity XMultisport Challenge 2023, culminating in the Neon Night Run, was organised by the XMultisport Event in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment which was one of the principal sponsors.

Responding to a question, the minister expressed optimism that Sabah would be able to draw more countries and participants from the global triathlon community should it play host again to the next Asia Triathlon Cup Competition & KKCity XMultisport Challenge.

Asked whether the two major events would be included in Sabah’s calendar of tourism activities, Liew’s answer was in the affirmative, adding these are part and parcel of sports tourism.

Also present were the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Sr. Mohd Yusrie Abdullah, Deputy Permanent Secretary II Alesia Sion, Sabah Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman, and Race Director Auther Kimon.