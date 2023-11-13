Scout movement gives youths competitive edge in life, says Mawan

KUCHING (Nov 13): The scout movement has throughout its existence succeeded in giving youths a competitive edge and preparing for life ahead, says Sarawak Scouts Council (SSC) president Tan Sri William Mawan.

He said becoming a scout is more than just about having fun in outdoor activities, but also learning through well-developed schemes based on the inclination of those who enrol as members.

“The scout movement has been in existence for 116 years, and its schemes cover training for prime scouts (or land scouts), sea scouts and air scouts,” he said when closing the four-day Seventh Sarawak Cuboree at SK Bandar Samariang, here yesterday.

In this regard, he called on all Cub Scout leaders to prepare their charges well so that they would be able to excel in their studies while at the same time become active scouts until they earn their King’s Scout Award – the highest recognition for scouts.

“I’m happy to note that the quota of 30 students per school to become scouts has been looked into by the education authorities.

“I hope with that reconsideration by the education authorities, the population of scouts could increase many folds soon.”

On the reintroduced National Service 3.0 incorporating modules in the scout training, Mawan believed this would be a good platform for the scout movement to expand its membership.

As such, he urged scout leaders to come up with proper planning to meet the target.

Earlier, Chief Scout Commissioner of Sarawak Capt Zainuddin Hamdan in his speech read by his deputy Methodius Macdonald thanked all commissioners, Cub Scout leaders and participants for making the Cuboree a success.

The Cuboree saw Cub Scouts from the Matang scout district win the Sarawak Scout Council President challenge trophy, followed by the scout districts of Petra Jaya and Julau in second and third, respectively.

The Cuboree was attended by 375 cub scouts from 13 scout districts.

Among those present at the closing ceremony were SSC vice presidents Juma’at Ibrahim and Kho Ik Teck, Chief Girl Guide Commissioner of Sarawak Ruth Sibat, and Deputy Chief Scout Commissioner John Lim Boon Beng.