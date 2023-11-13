SK Laksamana receives RM100,800 for installation of smart TVs

KUCHING (Nov 13): SK Laksamana, here has received an allocation of RM100,800 for the installation of smart televisions (TVs) in the school, said Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

In a statement today, Chong who is also DAP Sarawak chairman, said the smart TVs are to assist the teachers in conducting their classes.

“This is part of my Stampin Service Centre’s programme to digitalise the teaching process in schools.

“In this era, it is essential that the students be exposed to new technology in their learning process,” said Chong.

He added the use of smart TVs in classes will also make the students’ learning in schools more fun and facilitate the their learning process.

On a related matter, he said there are 89 special needs students in SK Laksamana mingling with 168 normal students and 25 pre-school students.

“We are particularly thankful to the teachers for their dedication in conducting the special classes. We hope that the provision of smart TVs will help to make it easier in their teaching process.

“It is not easier to teach special needs students as it requires not only special training but also enormous patience and skills,” he said.

He also pointed out the government should also provide additional resources and funding to develop the facilities for the education of these special needs students.