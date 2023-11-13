Soon Koh advises Sibu Toastmasters Club members to preserve in their journey to attain success

SIBU (Nov 13): Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has advised members of Toastmasters Clubs here to preserve in their journey to attain success amidst the challenges faced along the way.

Drawing an example from a novel titled “The old man and the sea”, Wong also stressed on the importance of embracing the attitude of total commitment and determination.

“I relate to you a novel that I read half a century ago – The old man and the sea. It tells a story of an old man who went out to the sea to catch a big fish.

“But he did not succeed without a long struggle. It tells us a story that it is his strong commitment; strong determination to succeed; never give up, and ability to preserve in time of great difficulty and refuse to give up,” said Wong.

He said this during the joint installation of 2023-2024 of five Toastmasters clubs, namely Swan City Toastmasters Club, Sibu Rainbow Toastmasters Club, Rejang Toastmasters Club, The Best Toastmasters Club, and Dream Chasers Toastmasters Club at RH Hotel here last night.

On the joint installation, he described it as a “smart partnership”, where the clubs work together as a team.

“Getting together is a beginning, staying together is progress, working together is success,” he said.

Wong personally contributed RM3,000 to each of the five Toastmasters clubs, as well as RM5,000 each to Sibu Division Table Tennis Association and Sibu Cancer Care Society. In total, his personal contribution amounted to RM25,000

Among those present were club founder Dr Clement Chen, and District 87 director Hani Nur Zaihanirah and the event organising chairperson Annette Hu.