S’wak Energy: Routine testing of flood warning stations in Lubok Antu on Wednesday

KUCHING (Nov 13): Sarawak Energy is set to conduct essential routine testing of its flood warning stations in Lubok Antu on Nov 15.

The Lubok Antu flood warning station’s testing is scheduled to run from 10am to 5pm, with the alarm being activated for a period of one to two minutes each time.

“Communities in the vicinity of Lubok Antu are advised that warning tones can be heard over a distance of up to 3km from the respective stations.

“The number of alarm activations and timing are not fixed and are dependent on the work or testing progress,” it said in a statement.

Sarawak Energy said the initiative is a routine testing exercise aimed at enhancing the safety and preparedness levels of its operations within the communities it operates in.

For enquiries, contact its 24-hour customer care centre on 1-300-88-3111.