UPKO divisions to help in poverty eradication

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 13): United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick wants the party’s divisions to be part of the poverty eradication solution in their respective areas by establishing at least one cooperative and association there.

Ewon who is Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperatives Minister, said that the establishment of cooperatives and associations could serve as a platform for the development of entrepreneurship and skills in their respective areas.

“UPKO Zone A, comprising Kudat, Kota Marudu, and Kota Belud are saddened as these areas are labelled as the poorest districts in Sabah and Malaysia. Therefore, UPKO needs to be part of the solution to change this status through the establishment of cooperatives and associations in each division.

“UPKO must be effective not only in voicing the people’s issues but also in being part of the solution. Through the cooperative movement, we can generate entrepreneurial activities for the people. Through the association movement, we can generate educational and skills activities for the people,” he said when officiating the UPKO Zone A Convention in Kota Marudu on Monday.

Also present were the Honorary President of UPKO, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tuaran, Datuk Madius Tangau, UPKO Kudat Division chief Junsim Rumunzing, UPKO Kota Marudu Division chief Jamil Majingkin, and the chairman of the organizing committee, Carlye Lajimin.

According to Ewon, his ministry, through the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia, has proposed price stabilization through the cooperative movement to ensure that the prices of basic goods sold at cooperatives in urban areas are the same as those sold at cooperatives in rural areas.

This is done through transportation subsidies to distributor cooperatives, he said adding, “I have raised this matter in the Cabinet, and Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has asked me to present the details. So, my ministry has held several discussions, and I will bring the details to the Prime Minister in the next Cabinet meeting.

“Through cooperatives, we can also help market various products and services of its members. This includes encouraging cooperatives to venture into the food security sector such as rice cultivation and other crops or livestock that contribute to the country’s food security.

“We have assets, namely land. Our country still relies on rice imports. If the rice-producing country stops exporting to us, we could face a rice supply crisis. Therefore, cooperatives can be established to enter the food security sector, including rice cultivation to ensure a stable supply of rice in the country,” he said.

Ewon also pointed out that the national 2024 Budget allocated RM1 billion for the MADANI community program and RM6.8 billion for the Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) skills program.

“I want to see party divisions establish at least one association to generate economic, skills and educational activities for the people in their respective divisions. My task is to facilitate so that each division can bring the available facilities in the budget to the community, including in youth entrepreneurship development.

“As UPKO president, I focus on two main areas, namely entrepreneurship development and leadership. We have appointed party leaders with a strong background in various government agencies to develop Sabah entrepreneurs and subsequently signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with government agencies to ensure that educational financing for students in need can be provided,” he said.