44 countries participating in Miss Tourism International 2023 finale

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 14): Forty-four countries are taking part in the Miss Tourism International 2023 finale at the Sabah International Convention Centre here on November 25.

Miss Tourism International president Tan Sri Danny Ooi said the 18-day event with the theme, ‘Bringing the World to Sabah’, will see the finalists engaging in promotional visits to numerous tourist destinations including the floating mosque and Monsopiad Heritage Village.

“The delegates will be also making public appearances and visiting sponsors’ outlets.

“All their activities hopefully will leave a long-lasting impression and sweet memories during their stay in Sabah,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

In conjunction with the event, three records will be created for the Malaysia Book of Records namely Most Number of Nations in a Tree Planting Event, Most Number of Nations in a Coffee Making Event and Most Number of Nations in Palm Print Event.

During the finale, five titles will be given out namely Miss Tourism International 2023/24, Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International 2023/24, Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2023/24, Miss Tourism Global 2023/24 and Miss Tourism Cosmopolitan International 2022/24.

A special award, Miss South East Asia Ambassadress 2022/24 will be also given to an ASEAN representative.

Additional subsidiary titles will be awarded namely Best in National Costume, Best in Talent, Best in Social Media, Miss Friendship, Miss Popularity, Miss Photogenic, Miss Elegant and Miss Glamour.

Malaysia is represented by Jen Cheang Shi Hui, a 26-year-old management consultant from Kuala Lumpur.