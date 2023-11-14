Cops bust two online gambling syndicates with arrest of 26 foreigners in Padawan

KUCHING (Nov 14): Police have crippled two online gambling syndicates with the arrest of 26 foreigners aged between 18 and 33 during raids conducted on three 24-hour call centres in Padawan last week.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said the first syndicate was busted during a raid carried out on the call centre at a condominium located at Lorong Dogan 3 on Nov 7.

“During the raid, nine suspects were arrested and the police have confiscated four computer sets, two units of Wi-Fi modem, five mobile phones, one laptop and one electrical socket extension,” he told a press conference at the state police headquarters here today.

Mancha said the other syndicate was busted when the police conducted raids conducted on the call centres at a condominium at Jalan Sunny Hill Garden on Nov 8.

“During the two raids, we have arrested 17 individuals and confiscated four computer sets, five laptops, two Wi-Fi modems and two electrical socket extensions,” he added.

Mancha said the suspects, comprising 23 men and three women, were the call centre operators and they were paid between RM1,200 and RM1,600 a month.

“Early investigation revealed that the 24-hour call centres have been in operation for one year and three months based on the past records and transactions history obtained, with a gross profit hitting RM240,000 per month.”

Mancha said police are now tracking down the owners of the premises.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953, which provides for a fine of not more than RM50,000 and an imprisonment of not more than three years, as well as a fine of between RM5,000 and RM50,000 for each gambling machine seized.

“All those who were arrested have been remanded under the Immigration Act for 14 days,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mancha said police will take strict actions against those engaging in illegal gambling activities.

He also urged members of the public who have information related to gambling activities can contact the police’s WhatsApp hotline for such illicit activities at 013-5253052.