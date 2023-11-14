Cops seeking next-of-kin of man killed in accident at Jalan Miri-Pujut

MIRI (Nov 14): Police are looking for next-of-kin of a male pedestrian who was killed in an accident at Jalan Miri-Pujut (near Kampung Lereng Bukit) at around 3.45am yesterday.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today said that the victim was hit by a car while he was crossing the road.

“The driver of the car was coming from the direction of Boulevard Commercial Centre and was heading towards Taman Tunku when the victim suddenly appeared.

“The driver could not stop his vehicle in time and hence, hit the victim,” he added.

Alexson said following the incident, the victim, who suffered serious injuries, was immediately rushed to Miri Hospital but succumbed to his injuries at 4.44am yesterday.

Alexson said police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said police are still tracing the victim’s family members and called upon those who know the victim or his family members to contact Miri traffic police on 085-430479.