Dayak community leaders urge extension of school semester break to accommodate Gawai

KUCHING (Nov 14): Several Dayak community leaders here are advocating for an extension of the school semester break in June next year to accommodate students celebrating Gawai.

The academic calendar for 2024/2025 stipulates a break from May 25 to June 2, prompting concerns from community leaders that this timeframe does not adequately consider the significance of Gawai for students celebrating it.

In expressing his concern, Bidayuh community leader for Kuching Division Temenggong Dato Austin Dimin questioned whether the federal Ministry of Education (MoE) was aware of the Gawai celebration in Sarawak and emphasised the need for additional days for students to join their families for the celebration.

“I urge the state government to put effort into this matter because we have many Sarawakian students studying in Peninsular Malaysia, and they need time to return to the state.

“There are also students who live in rural areas of the state, and they need to return to their respective schools after the festivities end. Just give them a few extra days,” Austin said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Temenggong Kloni Kanang @ Nelson Kloni, an Iban community leader for Kuching Division, suggested an extension of three days after the first and second day of Gawai Dayak 2024.

He said the semester break could be extended, provided the academic calendar remained unchanged.

“As we know, these students who celebrate Gawai come from rural areas and they are staying in boarding schools.

“In general, I think that an extension for three days should be given to give them sufficient time to return to their respective schools,” he added.

Serian Division community leader Temenggong Henry Bujang Sendan asserted that while he had no issue regarding the 2024/2025 academic calendar, he said schools can always request for extensions for the semester break.

“Of course, schools can request for additional days. Perhaps, can request for an additional two days to complement the academic calendar.

“However, I don’t really agree on having an extended merrymaking as it is not good for our children. They will not be able to focus on their studies,” he added.