Fire razes three cars, severely damages another in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 14): Three cars were totally destroyed and another was severely damaged in a fire at Demak Industrial Park Phase Three here in the early hours of today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 12.33am and firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire involved four cars that were parked next to a factory. Three cars were completely destroyed while another was severely damaged,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water that was sourced from the fire engine.

“The firefighting operation ended at 1.25pm,” it added.

Bomba said no injuries or deaths were reported during the incident, and the cause of the fire as well as the losses are still under investigation.