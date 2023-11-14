Five new telecommunications towers completed in Sungai Ngemah

KANOWIT (Nov 14): Installation work on five new telecommunications towers in the Sungai Ngemah area have been completed, said Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana.

He said the towers are now waiting for telecommunications equipment to be set up by service providers.

Sungai Ngemah longhouse folk will be able to enjoy faster and better internet connectivity when the towers are functioning operational, he said.

Anyi recalled meeting with Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) officers in Kuching after he was elected in 2021.

“I requested for new towers for the Ngemah area and they gave me nine towers.

“Out of nine, I allocated five towers for Sungai Ngemah and four towers for the Nibong/Tada area,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Rumah Jimmy Jarau at Nanga Lakah, Ulu Sungai Ngemah here yesterday.

He added for Nibong/Tada, construction of one of the towers is still pending due to land issues.

Anyi advised Tuai Rumah Magal from Lubok Tanjung to send an application requesting for broadband services under the Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) programme, which he promised to help forward to MCMC.

On another matter, Anyi advised rural parents to prioritise their children’s education.

“Do not let your children spend too much time on mobile phones. Now with the abolishment of Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR), teachers tend to lack focus on teaching because they do not have a target to achieve in terms of school performance.

“When teachers lack focus, students too will lose their focus,” he said.

He explained Sarawak’s plans to devise its own assessment system to replace the UPSR.

He also informed the longhouse residents about a plan to relocate SK Nanga Jagau.

“The authority is now in the process of identifying the new site for the school.

“The relocation is needed because the current location is prone to flooding,” he said.

Anyi also announced RM5,000 for Rumah Jimmy’s village security and development committee (JKKK) and RM4,000 for its women’s bureau.

Among those present were Anyi’s wife Gelim Utan, Tuai Rumah Jimmy Jarau, Tuai Rumah Lakun Laga, Tuai Rumah Solomon Jilin, and Tuai Rumah Mang Kapat.