Half-naked woman’s body found in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU (Nov 14): The body of foreign woman was found half-naked in a bush area at Kampung Pisang here on Tuesday.

Family members discovered the 36-year-old’s body about 600 metres from her home at around 6.20am. There were injuries on her head and neck believed to have inflicted by a blunt object.

Lahad Datu District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Dr Rohan Shah Ahmad said they received a report on the discovery of the body at 8.20am.

“The victim’s body was found in a semi-nude condition with slash wounds on the head and neck.

“The police do not rule out the possibility that the victim was murdered and also raped based on traces of semen found on her genitals,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rohan added the victim’s mobile phone and money were missing. He said the body was taken to the Lahad Datu Hospital for post-mortem and further investigation.

Rohan said police were investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Police are appealing to the public who have information of this case to contact the nearest police station.

“Information can also be channeled to the head of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Lahad Datu District Police Headquarters, Assistant Superintendent Khairuddin Husain, at 013-907 1709,” he said.