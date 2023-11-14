IGP: Transparent probe into case of three policemen kidnapping foreigner

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 14): Police will not compromise in investigating any of its officers and rank-and-file personnel involved in misconduct and crime.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stressed this following the arrest of three policemen from the Special Branch of the Putrajaya district police headquarters on Friday on suspicion of kidnapping and criminally intimidating a foreign man.

Razarudin also assured a transparent and detailed investigation regarding the case is being carried out.

“I have asked the Selangor police chief (Datuk Hussein Omar Khan) to detail the information (of this case) and we will not compromise,” he told reporters here today.

The three policemen aged between 28 and 34 were arrested at the office of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Gombak district police headquarters last Friday, following a report from a foreign man about the incident.

Earlier, Razaruddin witnessed the handover of duties to Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri as the new Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director replacing Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim who retired from the force in September.

In his speech, Razarudin expressed his confidence in Mohd Azman’s capability to carry out the mandate given and continue the legacy of previous directors towards excellent achievements. – Bernama