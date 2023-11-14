Kapit hashers gather for first time since pandemic, discuss planned activities

KAPIT (Nov 14): Advisors and committee members of the Kapit chapter of Tropical Rainforest Hash Club gathered for a potluck dinner on Sunday to renew their friendship and discuss their planned activities.

The dinner was held at the home of the chapter’s deputy grandmaster Kimi Soon, who said it was their first time gathering since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

“It has been a long time since we last got together, and it feels good to see all of us as enthusiastic and supportive as ever for the hash club,” he said.

Adding on, Soon said they are planning to organise a grand hash to promote Kapit as an eco-tourism destination.

“We are targeting some 500 hashers from clubs in Sarawak, Brunei, Sabah and the peninsula to take part,” he said.

Among those at the gathering were club advisers Tan Kian Yew, Lo Yuan Yuan and Ling Geok Lian, and committee members David Wong, Sia Aik Hui, Ting Hwa Kong, Kong Sien Kong, Teo Boon Peng, Teo Chai Seng, and Wong Ding Seng.