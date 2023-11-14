Kuching man jailed for threatening to burn down house after refused money by dad

KUCHING (Nov 14): A jobless man, who threatened to set his family’s house on fire after his father refused to give him money, was today sentenced to eight months in jail.

Hafizul Bohari, 23, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, after the charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code was read to him.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The offence was committed at a house in Taman Mesra Bako here at around 6.30pm on Nov 10, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Hafizul became angry after his father, 59, refused to give him money, and threatened to set their house on fire.

Fearing for their safety, the family lodged a police report that led to Hafizul’s arrest on the same day.

A police investigation revealed Hafizul had several past criminal records involving drug abuse and committing mischief.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted, while Hafizul was unrepresented.