Lee: Vehicle licence, driving licence, road tax can be downloaded via MyJPJ app

KUCHING (Nov 14): All drivers and car owners can download their Malaysian Vehicle Licence (e-LKM), Malaysian Driving Licence (e-LMM) and road tax from the MyJPJ app on the off chance these documents are requested by enforcement personnel, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The state Transport Minister said the documents can either be captured via screenshot or printed in hard copy for use should the need arise.

He also said that he has contacted Road Transport Department (JPJ) state director Norizan Jili this morning following several feedback and queries raised by the public regarding the implementation of the digital road tax and licence, especially from those who frequently travel between Miri and Brunei.

“I have spoken to Norizan and he informed that the JPJ has never restricted the public from obtaining LKM stickers or LMM documents during this digitalisation transition period.

“In fact, the public can still obtain these documents (LKM & LMM) at nearby JPJ offices,” he said in a statement.

He noted that Norizan had also contacted his counterpart in Brunei on this matter and confirmed that there were no cases or action reported on displaying printed copy or screenshot version of road tax thus far.

Lee said he also contacted the Consul General of Brunei in Kuching Noni Zurainah Ismail who informed him that the Brunei Ministry of Transport has received the letter on the implementation of digital road tax and driving licence from the Ministry of Transport Malaysia.

“She said the ministry has taken note of this and that no cases have been reported so far,” he said, adding that two days ago, his federal counterpart Anthony Loke had mentioned that his ministry has appealed for recognition from Brunei to accept the new digital road tax and licence system.

For any enquiries, the public are welcome to contact the JPJ Hotline at 03-2724 2522 or via email at [email protected].