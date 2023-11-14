Lukanisman: RM2 million to stop ceiling condensation at Sibu Hospital

SIBU (Nov 14): The government has approved RM2 million to resolve ceiling condensation at Sibu Hospital, said Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

The Deputy Health Minister said an engineering team has recommended the installation of exhaust fans to increase air circulation.

“An amount of RM2 million was approved to resolve the condensation problem at 16 wards in the hospital,” he said when contacted.

Lukanisman was asked to comment on the action of Sibu Hospital management in removing the ceiling in Ward 26 to address fungus growth due to condensation.

He said he was informed that on June 14, during a visit by the management, it was found that the ceiling of Ward 26 was posing danger as it could fall at any time.

“After that, a decision was made to remove the ceiling in the mouldy part to avoid any untoward incident,” he explained.

According to him, the Sarawak Health Department will issue an official statement on the matter.