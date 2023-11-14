Miri clerk loses RM62,000 after being cheated by man claiming to be customs officer

MIRI (Nov 14): A foreigner, who works as a clerk here was made RM62,000 poorer after being cheated by a man claiming to be a customs officer.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said that the victim, who is in his 40s, had earlier on purchased some sports merchandise through an Instagram account.

“When the merchandise were posted using courier service to the victim, an unknown individual claiming to be from the Customs Department contacted the victim and related that he had detained the items as they were smuggled.

“The suspect asked the victim to make payment, or else he will be facing legal action,” said Alexson in a statement today.

Alexson said that the victim felt panicked and worried, and subsequently, made 13 transactions amounting RM62,000 to a bank account provided by the suspect.

“The victim only realised that he had been cheated when he related the incident to his family and decided to lodge a police report,” he added.

Alexson said police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code.