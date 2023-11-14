Miss Scuba contestants turn conservation ambassadors

SEMPORNA (Nov 14): The Miss Scuba International contestants attended the Basic Mermaid Diver and Dive Against Debris course conducted by PADI (the Professional Association of Diving Instructors) at Mabul island in Semporna during the weekend.

They worked together to clean up the coastal and beach garbage.

Mark Hedger, the regional manager of PADI Asian Pacific, briefed the contestants about the importance of marine conservation.

He also mentioned that the Dive Against Debris is a meaningful activity which aimed to create awareness to keep the ocean clean and to ensure a healthy marine life system.

After that the contestants dived into the artificial reefs, picked up garbage on the seabed and sorted out the garbage.

The next day, the beauties transformed themselves into gorgeous mermaids and happily jumped into the sea.

Miss Scuba Macau, Jacqueline Lau said that this was her first time becoming a mermaid, and she was excited to realize her childhood mermaid dream in such a short period of time.

Miss Scuba China, Liu Yina is a PADI mermaid instructor. She believed that mermaiding is a fashionable, professional and popular sport.

In addition, the contestants had a beach clean-up in the evening.

The common garbage found at the beach were plastic packagings, fighters, diapers and dead fishes.

“Everyone could play a part in environmental protection and reduce those human activities which cause damages to the marine environment,” said Sade Goldsmith from Australia.

In the next few days, the contestants will be going for boat diving, photo shooting sessions, and also to share their insights about marine conservation.

Twenty-three contestants from 16 countries and regions are taking part in the pageant.

Representing Malaysia is Yuriss Tai, a 31-year-old real estate agent from Johor.

The other contestants are from Australia, Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, Netherlands, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and United States.

The grand finals will be held on November 25 at Magellan Sutera in Kota Kinabalu.