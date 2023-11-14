New restaurant Terrace opens at La Promenade Mall offering affordable local delights

KUCHING (Nov 14): Malaysian casual dining restaurant, Terrace, has opened its doors at La Promenade Mall.

The restaurant, which began as Hock Seng Lee (HSL) Tower’s staff canteen on Level 5, serves local delights from Malay to Indian cuisine, and is open daily from 8am to 9:30pm.

It is part of HSL’s stable of eateries which includes Foo Man Ting, La Promenade Black Bean Coffee & Tea, Shang Pot, and the upcoming Iced bar.

Heading Terrace is industry veteran chef Timothy Yong, who has 18 years of experience at Singapore Airport Terminal Services.

He leads a multiracial kitchen crew that includes sous chef Lenny Aman and baker Weena Ericha, who bring with them their experiences from the local food and beverage scene.

“I joined HSL earlier this year because I love cooking good quality, affordable meals in a hygienic environment for as many people as possible. I really loved the idea of being part of HSL’s canteen, which serves the construction company’s staff as well as their families, and workers of La Promenade tenants.

“By mid-year, we decided to open Terrace to the public on the ground floor. We are taking some of the canteen’s best and upgrading them for public consumption.

“My aim remains the same: tasty, high-quality food, prepared in a hygienic environment, served affordably,” said Chef Yong.

Signature dishes at Terrace include biryani with beef, chicken curry or fried fish; long beans stir-fried with tempeh; fried spiced mackerel; nasi goreng kampung; and varieties of wok-fried noodles and kueh tiaw.

Customers can enjoy these cuisines with reasonable prices, with the classic nasi lemak starting from RM8.90, claypot curry vegetables for RM10, and add-ons like egg sambal for RM3.50.

Breakfast of kaya toast and soft-boiled eggs are priced at RM2.50, while drinks include everything from teh-O to desserts like bandung grass jelly.

HSL corporate communications manager Jennifer Tang said they are proud to bring Terrace to the public.

“What started as a food hall for staff has gradually grown to include their family and friends. After La Promenade mall opened, we opened the canteen to our tenants’ workers, and finally, we’ve now created a new restaurant for the public,” she said.

Terrace offers a variety of ways to order including apps, counter ordering, and paper lists. The restaurant has a dine-in and takeaway option.

Parking at La Promenade Mall remains free.

Other popular eateries at the mall include Authentic Chicken Rice, Zoro by Domus Group, SugarBun and NOMS.

Besides Iced bar, a K11 Karaoke outlet is scheduled to be open soon on Level 2.