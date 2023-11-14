Part of Old Bau Road to close temporarily for repair works

KUCHING (Nov 14): A section of Old Bau Road near the Paku Quarry will temporarily close to motorists from tomorrow (Nov 15) until Feb 3 next year to facilitate repair works.

In a notice, the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak said repair works are needed on the road shoulder, drainage system, and culverts along the stretch.

JKR Sarawak advised motorists to use the prepared diversion with extra care due to maintenance works still being carried out.

Road users are also urged to obey all traffic rules to ensure their safety.

“JKR Kuching Division will inform if there is any change in the date or area involved with these works from time to time.

“Road users are advised to plan their journey in the affected areas,” added the notice.

For complaints or questions related to traffic flow along the stretch, contact the Bau District JKR Office or SEDC Quarries during office hours.